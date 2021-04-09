Olympic Karate Athlete Sakura Kokumai Target Of Racist Rant At Park (Video)

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The disturbing wave of anti-Asian hate in America continues.

US Olympic karate athlete Sakura Kokumai took to Instagram last week to share a terrifying encounter she had with a stranger who accosted her while she was minding her own business, training in a park in Orange, CA.

After the irate stranger started yelling at Sakura out of nowhere, she recorded the incident, which showed the man spewing hateful insults and threats at the athlete. Fortunately, the man got in his car to leave eventually, but not before Sakura said she heard him say some racial slurs.

She described the incident in the caption, writing:

“Yes what happened was horrible, but I don’t know which was worse, a stranger yelling and threatening to hurt me for no reason or people around me who witnessed everything and not doing a thing…. In that moment, I thought, “gosh, this guy is just crazy.” But when I zoomed out I realized there were a lot of people at the park. Yes, a women did come up and asked if I was ok towards the end as it escalated… but for the longest time no one cared. People would walk by, some even smiled. And I didn’t know what to do.”

Terrifying!

The athlete said she decided to share her experience as a reminder that incidents like this are happening all over the country — and, in many cases, are resulting in injury or worse — adding that we need to take better care of each other.

She wrote:

“This could have happened to anyone, if it wasn’t me, someone could’ve gotten hurt. We need to take care of each other. Why is it so hard to treat people with respect… yes, everyone is fighting inner battles but have RESPECT. REACH OUT. BE KIND. ITS NOT THAT HARD… I was angry, frustrated, confused, scared, but I was also heartbroken to see and experience how people could be so cold… Please take care of each other. Please look out for one another.”

Such a powerful message that shouldn’t be overlooked!

Per TMZ, Sakura later spoke to reports about the incident, saying:

“I was aware about the anti-Asian hate that was going on. You see it almost every day on the news. But, I didn’t think it would happen to me at a park I usually go to train.”

Watch the terrifying incident for yourself (below).

This needs to stop!

