Rapper J $tash Allegedly Shot & Killed Woman In Front Of Her Children In Horrific Murder-Suicide

Rapper J $tash shot and killed a woman in front of her three kids and then turned the gun on himself on New Year’s morning, according to shocking police reports out of Temple City, California.

The Florida-based rapper (pictured above), who was 28 years old at the time of the incident, allegedly murdered the woman later identified as Jeanette Gallegos (pictured, inset) during a domestic disturbance in the Los Angeles suburb.

According to a press release, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Pentland Street in Temple City at 7:14 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The department’s news release shared more info (below):

“Deputies from Temple Sheriff’s Station responded to a home regarding a call of possible domestic violence on a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived, they discovered two victims, a 27-year-old female Hispanic and a 28-year-old male black unresponsive inside the home. The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Per the Associated Press, a sheriff’s department spokesperson later confirmed the identity of the male involved as that of J $tash, whose legal name is Justin Joseph.

Officers also encountered three children in the home — all reportedly Gallegos’ children, and all of whom were apparently not physically harmed. Thank goodness for that at least. However, it seems they were present for their mother’s murder. The department’s press release revealed how deputies quickly removed the children from the scene:

“Three juveniles, ranging in age from 5 to 11, were removed from the home unharmed upon the deputies’ arrival. The three lived in the home and are believed to be the children of the deceased female victim. A handgun was recovered at the scene.”

Per KTLA, Sheriff’s Lieutenant Derrick Alfred reported that investigators discovered J $tash had been dating the woman “for about a year.” The rapper was apparently not related to any of the three children at the scene. It appears as though one of the children was the one who dialed 9-1-1 during the incident; the AP reports it is unclear whether the call was made before or after the shooting.

Alfred noted that police discovered the couple had been living in the home for several months. The lieutenant also said it is believed that deputies had visited the home on at least one prior occasion, according to The Sun.

Alfred ultimately speculated about the nature of the incident based on evidence gathered by law enforcement, telling a local TV outlet:

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide.”

Gallegos’ family has opened up a GoFundMe account to cover expenses related to the woman’s funeral. You can support that fundraiser HERE.

