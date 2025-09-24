Ray J Going After Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner -- Says He's Working With Feds To Build A RICO Case 'Worse Than Diddy'!

The feds are coming for the Kardashians… At least according to Kim Kardashian‘s ex.

Ray J is going viral after footage surfaced of him claiming he’s working with authorities to build a RICO case against his one-time sex tape co-star! And not just the SKIMS founder either, her momager Kris Jenner, too! RICO — as in racketeering?!? Whoa…

The moment comes from a recent stream of rapper Chrisean Rock’s, where the 44-year-old was heard off camera gloating about a legal storm brewing. In the footage, he says:

“This federal RICO, though, KK and Kris? Whew. The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy.”

For those who don’t know, RICO refers to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which is designed to prosecute members of a criminal empire conducting ongoing organized crime, rather than a singular crime. Ray J added:

“I’m talking about I’m on the news everyday … Anybody who knows Kim and is cool with Kim … the rain is coming, the feds are coming … There’s nothing I can do about it.”

He even went as far as to compare it to Diddy‘s federal case — teasing it’d be even worse:

“It’s worse than Diddy. It’s worse than Diddy. The feds are coming to investigate.”

DJ Akademiks has since published the stream clip on his Instagram, and Ray J took to the comments to double down. He wrote:

“It’s REAL funny!!! — lol — ….. Until it ain’t funny no more”

It’s not clear what specific crimes Ray J thinks he’s helping feds build a case against Kim and Kris for, but if this turns out to just be a bunch of nonsense, we have a feeling HE will end up being on the wrong end of a case… a civil lawsuit for defamation maybe! Because like he said, it’s not all that funny!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

