Kim Kardashian Living Out 'Biggest Nightmare' As Kanye West Doc Puts Spotlight On Her 'Dark Time'

Kim Kardashian is reportedly spiraling — and no, it has nothing to do with recently shutting down her SKKN By Kim beauty line.

Our girl is allegedly living her “biggest nightmare” thanks to ex-hubby Kanye West’s controversial new documentary In Whose Name?, and an insider is now coming forward with info about how much it’s supposedly got her shaken up.

Per a source who spoke to the US Sun on Friday evening, Kim is stressed AF over the way she’s portrayed in the tell-all doc, which just dropped in select theaters. To hear that insider tell it, the image queen is terrified that her carefully curated empire is about to get a very public crack.

The insider explained:

“Kim’s biggest nightmare is having something that is deeply personal, like video footage, out there in the world that she has no control over.”

Yeah, no kidding on that part.

Of course, Kim is no stranger to cameras. From the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to her sleek new Hulu show, she’s made her millions with cameras in her face. But this time, she’s not in control. The film was directed by Nico Ballesteros, who was literally a teenager when he started following Ye around for this six-year-long project. And as you might expect, there’s a LOT of content there.

The insider added that the filming came up during “a really dark time” in Kim’s life. Now, she is said to be “in a spiral” because of the film and what it contains:

“Kanye’s documentary has her in a spiral. Her team were ordered to get an advance copy. At the time when the film director was doing all the footage, following Kanye around, it was a really dark time in her life. In the distraction of everything that followed, it’s like she had forgotten the ‘teenager’ who had the camera stuck to him 24/7 — and she had always assumed that there was no way Kanye would just let it get this far.”

And that’s the thing: what really has the SKIMS mogul in knots is how she and her fam come across in the footage.

According to the insider, Kimmy Kakes is anything but pleased:

“She hates how she is portrayed on this. Kim has done a really good job of coming out of her marriage and that time as a self-made entrepreneur.”

That portrayal includes blow-up fights with the Hurricane rapper that, per the source, do not reflect share Kim’s best side with the viewers. They explained:

“In the documentary footage, she’s a sobbing mess, the wife who gets shouted at and put in her place by Kanye, who gets ignored and walked out on — has doors slammed on her. Kim worked hard to spin the narrative around their messy marriage and divorce. This documentary tears that apart.”

Hmm.. we’re not sure about that “put in her place” part. If anything, just of the footage we’ve already seen, it all makes him look worse. Still, for a woman who’s built a literal brand empire based on image, this is DEFCON 1. Across multiple business realms, Kim’s built herself into a billion-dollar mogul, obvi. But behind the scenes, she’s reportedly crumbling over how little say she had this time around. The source summed up why this is all such a big deal for the reality TV veteran:

“[Kim’s] entire career has been about her very carefully building this perfect image. She is notorious for not even allowing pap pics she does not authorize or approve of being circulated, so obsessed is she with maintaining this perfect image.”

And just in case you were wondering why Kim’s been a little bit MIA lately, this is why. She’s ducking the spotlight and bracing herself for the public reaction as the documentary makes its rounds, per the insider.

Listen, we all love a redemption arc, and Kim’s done a great job rewriting her story post-Kanye. But this doc sure sounds to us like the unedited chapter she never wanted the world to read. Ugh.

Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

