Dorit Kemsley Calls Out 'Thirstiest' RHOBH Hanger-On Dana Wilkey Over Mauricio Umansky Affair Claim!

Dorit Kemsley isn’t going to take any affair talk from ANYBODY around the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise!!

The Bravolebrity took to Instagram this weekend to counteract a post made by hanger-on Dana Wilkey. Fans of the show should remember Wilkey, as she appeared in several episodes throughout the first few seasons of the show. But she hasn’t been around in a while, and Dorit isn’t going to stand for her coming back to relevance in this way!

This all started over on Dana’s IG on Sunday, when she posted an altered picture of a fake movie poster from An Affair To Remember. Referencing the famed 1957 flick, the one-time TV personality showed an edited shot of Dorit’s face very close alongside Kyle Richards‘ husband Mauricio Umansky.

The subtext was obvious — the 47-year-old was sharing an accusation that Mauricio and Dorit are supposedly having an affair. Dana teased the alleged infidelity claims, too, by writing in the caption:

“The fans can’t stop talking about this!”

Uh-huh…

You can see the snap HERE.

Dorit did NOT care for it, either. In a comment posted on the snap in question, the 46-year-old reality TV star slammed Wilkey for insinuating something untoward could be going on. Not holding back even a little bit, Paul “PK” Kemsley‘s wife wrote how Wilkey is “one of the thirstiest people” she knows, and added:

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?”

Yikes!!!

Dorit then took it to the personal side of things. The designer, who has 8-year-old son Jagger and 6-year-old daughter Phoenix with PK, explained how close her family is with Kyle and Mauricio:

“Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic, and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

Like we said, Dorit is laying it all out there! Here is the RHOBH star’s full comment response to Dana (below):

Get ‘er, girl!!

Later on Sunday afternoon, Dana returned to IG — this time via her Stories — to repost the pic. (Thirsty, like Dorit said!!) In her Stories, Dana circled the “fans can’t stop talking about this” comment in her original allegation. Along with the highlight, Dana shared a crying-laughing emoji and acknowledged she knew Dorit was pissed about it:

“People don’t read posts apparently … however that said [I] obviously struck a nerve.”

Yeah, no kidding! Many commenters appeared to take Kemsley’s side in the spat, too. Here are just a few of the reactions to Dorit’s comment on Dana’s post:

“Dana trying to stay relevant. Good for Dorit” “Dorit, may I just say, that is the chicest drag I have ever seen in my life!” “The long response was NECESSARY this time ???????????? Speak on it girrrrlllll”

So there you have it! We know Dorit and PK are close with Kyle and Mauricio — but they’re not THAT close!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

