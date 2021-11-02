Dorit Kemsley 'Trying To Heal' From Trauma Of Horrifying Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley is doing her best to move past last month’s terrifying home invasion at her Encino Hills mansion, but it’s not going to be easy.

Of course, Perezcious readers will certainly recall that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was the victim of a horrifying and brazen robbery by three men, who invaded her home late last Wednesday night and confronted her while she slept.

Asleep elsewhere in the home where her two children — 7-year-old son Jagger and 5-year-old daughter Phoenix — though thankfully, none of the three of them were physically hurt during the crime. In fact, the children have been sheltered from the aftermath of the home invasion, and hopefully will be able to move on without incident.

Related: Dorit’s Husband Admits She Is ‘In Shock’ After Going Through Home Invasion Ordeal

As for the 45-year-old reality TV star herself, Dorit won’t be as fortunate to be able to move past this as though it never happened. She came face-to-face with the men who invaded her home in the middle of the night, and that kind of interaction is understandably incredibly traumatic.

In fact, an insider spoke to People for a new report published Tuesday morning, and it sounds like the fashion designer is struggling with processing the terrible memories of the robbery.

The source said:

“[Dorit] is trying to heal from the trauma [of the robbery]. She is continuing to put one foot in front of the other and is trying to keep things as normal as possible for her children while personally trying to heal from the trauma she has experienced.”

Forebodingly, the source added:

“She has a long journey ahead involving therapy and is committed to the process.”

A long journey, indeed.

At least she’s clearly open to help and seems to understand the importance of confronting and processing all of her emotions and feelings regarding that fateful night.

Related: Intruder Allegedly Told Eminem He Was ‘There To Kill Him’ During Home Invasion

Plus, as we reported over the weekend, Dorit has already publicly addressed the “terrifying ordeal.”

On Saturday, she shared a message on her Instagram account thanking her fans for their support and praising the LAPD for their work on her case, writing in part (below):

“I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. … My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma.”

She clearly wasn’t kidding about her desire to “return to normal as soon as possible,” either.

On Sunday, the Bravo-lebrity returned to Instagram to share her family’s incredible Addams Family costume theme for Halloween:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley)

Love it!

Great to see this family supporting each other and taking time to enjoy life together, even amid this situation.

We sincerely hope for good mental health and a complete “return to normal” for the RHOBH star and her lovely family.

[Image via MEGA/FayesVision/WENN]