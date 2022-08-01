RHOBH Alum Taylor Armstrong Is Making Housewives History -- Here's How!

One of the original Real Housewives icons is returning — on her own terms!

Taylor Armstrong was one of the founding members of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. She helped premiere the show on Bravo and spent three seasons as a cast member. In the years since, she’s appeared in several seasons as a guest of the show, too. But now, she’s back to full-time status — with a DIFFERENT franchise!

According to People, the 51-year-old reality TV veteran is moving to the Real Housewives of Orange County for the show’s forthcoming 17th season. With that, Armstrong is making Bravo history as the first Housewives star to move franchises! That goes all the way back to 2006!

The move makes sense on several levels. For one, Taylor now lives in Orange County with her 64-year-old husband, attorney John Bluher. They married back in 2014, and have been raising her 16-year-old daughter Kennedy, who Armstrong had with late ex-husband Russell Armstrong. Following the end of her first marriage amid domestic violence allegations, and then Russell’s shocking suicide, Taylor understandably sought more privacy and took on a much lower profile in the reality TV world.

Armstrong has factored into the Housewives franchise in other ways lately, too. This past year, she was on Peacock‘s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. In that series, she starred alongside Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson. Seems like the Peacock run was a way for Taylor to dip her proverbial toes back in the Housewives waters!

Of course, this is a time of renewal for the whole RHOC cast. In addition to the well-known Armstrong transferring over from RHOBH, Judge is using this new season as her return to the Orange County-based show. And these two comebacks follow Heather Dubrow‘s return to RHOC, which occurred back at the beginning of last season. Getting the gang back together!

As it stands now, production on RHOC‘s 17th season is expected to start “later this summer,” per the mag. No word on a premiere date yet, but whenever it happens, we’ll be watching!

