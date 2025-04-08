Real Housewives Nepo Babies Take Center Stage In New Reality TV Show -- Trailer HERE!!!

The next generation of reality stars are here!

On Tuesday, Bravo announced the brand-new series called Next Gen NYC about a group of young adults trying to make it in New York City — and it stars some familiar faces from the Real Housewives world! We have Ariana Biermann, the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum (and messy divorce expert) Kim Zolciak, Riley Burruss, the daughter of an RHOA alum Kandi Burruss, Gia Giudice, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and Brooks Marks, the son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks!

Damn! So many Bravo nepo babies! However, they aren’t the only celeb offspring on the show! We also have Ava Dash, the daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy, model and influencer Emira D’Spain, and NYC social media star Georgia McCann. And then, there is also Shai Fruchter, Ariana’s on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy, and crypto trader Charlie Zakkour. So, it is a stacked cast!

And just like their iconic reality star parents have done over the years, they plan to bring on the drama during the debut season! A trailer for the new show also dropped on Tuesday, in which Georgia called the group “a beautiful hot mess.” With a dash of fighting between them, we would add! Gia does appear to yell at someone at one point! Will she flip over a table like her momma? LOLz! And there’s plenty of other drama from there, with Georgia accusing someone of still getting “10K a month in allowance” from their dad to Kandi calling out Ava for racking up a bill and more! Check out the trailer (below):

we’re no longer gatekeeping this show. a new generation takes on nyc in bravo’s new series #NextGenNYC, arriving june 3rd. pic.twitter.com/00cq6xSg1G — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 8, 2025

Reactions? Do you plan to watch, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

