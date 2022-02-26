Real Housewives of Potomac Star Mia Thornton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Tomorrow Is Not Promised’

Mia Thornton just shared some heartbreaking health news.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Instagram to reveal that she had been diagnosed with cancer last week, saying:

“Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today. You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion [husband Gordon Thornton] and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.”

Thornton did not say what type of cancer she was diagnosed with. However, she shared that she has been “in and out of visits to specialists every day,” adding:

“The storm is not over but this experience is changing me. I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered.”

In light of the news, the Bravo personality asked her followers to remember to “live, love and forgive as if today was your last.” Many former and current Housewives offered their well-wishes to Thornton, including RHOP co-star Robyn Dixon, who wrote:

“Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong mama.”

Cynthia Bailey commented:

“You are in my heart & my prayers. Sending lots of love & healing energy to you beautiful.”

Tamra Judge added:

“Prayers beautiful.”

We are sending all of the positive energy to Mia as she goes through this difficult journey! Take a look at her entire announcement (below):

[Image via The Real Daytime/YouTube]