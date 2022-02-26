2-Time Cancer Survivor Robin Roberts Reveals Her Longtime Partner Now Has Breast Cancer

Robin Roberts shared some sad news about her longtime partner, Amber Laign.

The Good Morning America anchor revealed in a personal video posted to social media on Thursday that Laign is now battling breast cancer – just 15 years after Roberts overcame the disease herself. She explained in the clip:

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy.”

Thankfully, Amber’s prognosis is good. She then expressed gratitude to everyone in the couple’s immediate circle for keeping the unfortunate news a secret until they were ready to share it with the world.

The 61-year-old broadcaster went on to express how it is her turn to step in and support her partner throughout her cancer treatment. As you may know, Roberts has dealt with a number of health problems over the years — even surviving cancers twice. In 2007, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. And although she successfully beat the disease, she was diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome five years later. During that time, she stepped away from GMA for a bit while battling the disease. However, Roberts received a bone marrow transplant, all thanks to her sister Sally-Ann Roberts, and later returned to the show.

Due to Laign’s diagnosis, Roberts will now miss some days from the morning show in order to be with Laign while she goes through chemotherapy:

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me. And that means I’ll be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo.”

While the pair will be going through a difficult experience at this time, they recognize that others are also enduring similar struggles. Ultimately, Roberts and Laign are remaining as positive as possible throughout this journey:

“We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges. Like my mama said, ‘Everybody’s got something.’ Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours too. Blessings to all.”

We are sending all of the healing energy and strength to Amber while she undergoes chemo. You can watch the entire announcement from Robin (below):

[Image via Robin Roberts/Instagram]