Real World Alum Sarah Becker Dies By Suicide

The Real World community has lost a valued member.

It’s with sadness we report that Sarah Becker, known for starring in Season 5 of the classic MTV reality show, the Miami season way back in 1996, has passed away at 52 years old. A family member confirmed the news to TMZ on Sunday revealing that she tragically died by suicide in her Illinois home last week.

So, so sad.

She apparently moved there last year to take care of her unwell mother and sister but had plans to make her way back to California. Sadly, though, the family member noted she’d been struggling with her mental health in recent months partially because of caring for her fam, and partially because of a bad skateboarding accident.

In the wake of her death, an MTV spokesperson issued a statement to People:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sarah Becker. Our hearts go out to her family and friends in this time of grief.”

So awful.

Fellow Real World alum Alekseyeun took to Instagram on Sunday to share her condolences:

“I am beyond myself and sad to just hear that my [roommate] Sarah died. I can’t believe this . She was the most selfless person I knew. She was always kind and helpful to everyone. I haven’t spoken to her in years and never knew she was troubled. My prayers go out to her family. RIP my [roommate], my friend. May you skate with angels and never feel pain again #therealworldmiami”

We’re sending lots of love to Sarah’s family and friends right now. Rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

