Cyclist Will Miss Paris Olympics After Suffering The WORST Freak Injury Ever!

Cyclist Katie Archibald sadly won’t be heading to the Olympics in Paris this year — after suffering one of the worst injuries we’ve ever heard!

On Thursday, the 30-year-old British Olympian took to Instagram to announce she has had to pull out of the games as she seriously hurt herself in an accident earlier this week! Katie apparently tripped over a step in her garden — leading her to not only dislocate her ankle but to break her leg and damage two ligaments badly! OMG! Alongside two photos of herself from the hospital, she wrote:

“I tripped over a step in the garden and managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck.”

Following the accident, Katie said she underwent surgery and will be in a “high tech boot” moving forward as she heals:

“That was on Tuesday, and since then I’ve been in full princess mode (assuming it took a full team of A&E doctors and nurses to get Cinderella’s foot back in line with the slipper). Had surgery yesterday to pin the bones back together and reattach the ligaments. Then hopefully this afternoon I’ll be going home (wearing a more high tech boot than the one in my hot dogs pic).”

Jeez. After thanking all the doctors, nurses, and staff members at Manchester Royal Infirmary who helped her, she apologized to her Olympic team for having to drop out:

“A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I’ve been told won’t involve me. I’m still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine (trip hazard and all that).”

This is such a shame, especially after all the hard work she must have done to get ready for the Olympics. See the post (below):

Amid her injury, British Cycling also addressed her injury on X (Twitter). The organization wrote:

“Earlier this week, Katie Archibald had an accident at home which has resulted in a broken ankle which she has since had surgery on. Following medical advice, this unfortunately means that Katie will be unable to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games. We share in Katie’s heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris. Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step.”

For those who don’t know, the athlete won gold at the Olympics in Rio back in 2016 in the team competition. She then walked away with the gold medal again at Tokyo 2020 in the women’s madison. Katie also scored the silver in the women’s team pursuit that year.

We wish Katie a speedy recovery! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

