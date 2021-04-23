Reality Steve Apologizes After Demi Burnett Alleges He Made An 'Unwanted And Unprompted' Sexual Advance

Reality Steve may be best known for his typically en-pointe Bachelor Nation spoilers and behind-the-scenes news, but this week, he’s making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The reality TV blogger, real name Steve Carbone, has publicly apologized to Bachelor alum Demi Burnett after she accused him of “making an unwanted and unprompted sexual advance” towards her.

The controversy first hit a fever pitch back on Tuesday, when Carbone took to Twitter to apologize for some of his past blog contents in a series of messages to fans.

Originally called out by another Bachelor alum — Bekah Martinez — on the podcast Chatty Broads, Steve took to the social media site to atone for some his past blogging, which Bekah alleged had “a misogynistic bias” (below):

(Cont)…Those that have followed me in recent years have recognized the change in my blog, in my tweets, and on my podcast. While it should have been removed earlier, they are currently being removed from my site. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 20, 2021

And things quickly got out of control from there.

In a Wednesday night quote-tweet response to Carbone’s initial apology, Burnett called him out for allegedly calling her and telling her about “a graphic sex dream” he’d had about her last August.

Explaining the situation in a series of notes posted in a quote-tweet of Reality Steve’s initial walk-back, Demi wrote (below):

“You said, ‘It was bizarre and something you couldn’t put into writing.’ Fearing it was some gossip you heard about me, I agreed to talk on the phone with you. Then you proceeded to tell me about a graphic sex dream you had of me.’ I felt uncomfortable and wasn’t sure how I should handle your unwanted and unprompted sexual advance. So, I laughed and tried to get off the phone with you as quickly as possible. I was always friendly to you and you took my friendliness as an excuse to trick me into listening to your sexual fantasies about me. It felt gross. I don’t think I deserved to have you make me feel this way. I don’t think these other women, who you so disgustingly mocked for cheap laughs and website traffic deserved it either.”

Whoa!!!

That’s… not good!!

As you can see in the full post (below), Demi calmly makes her case about the incident, and even shares receipts of the text exchange that related to the pair’s apparent phone call:

That’s intense. And totally inappropriate.

So sketchy…

Steve himself appeared to have confirmed the exact conversation in his apology response to Burnett, also posted on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Replying to her quote tweet, he wrote:

“I had no idea at the time that conversation made you feel that way. I am apologizing now knowing how uncomfortable I made you feel. I crossed boundaries I didn’t think at the time I was crossing. I did not know this until today. So for that, I hope you can accept my apology.”

Dayum.

What do U make of this reality TV controversy, Perezcious readers?

We definitely didn’t expect to be writing this one up today, to be honest…

Wow. Just… WOW.

[Image via Reality Steve/Instagram/Demi Burnett/Instagram]