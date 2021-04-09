Zac Clark Admits He's Had A Rocky Road With Tayshia Adams Since The Bachelorette!

Zac Clark opened up about his relationship with fiancé Tayshia Adams.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, Clark confessed how there were some “ups and downs” between the couple after The Bachelorette wrapped filming in August 2020. He said:

“Naturally, it’s for all the reasons that people say it shouldn’t work. Because it’s so quick and all that stuff. And I hear that. There’s also a lot of reasons why, for me, it does work. Cause you put the cell phone down, there’s no distractions, your conversations are very, like, pointed and structured and you really give yourself — like, for me, I gave myself that opportunity to kind of really explore what love was and what this relationship could be.”

As you may know, the pair got engaged on the season 16 finale of the ABC reality show after Clare Crawley left early with her on-and-off again beau Dale Moss. According to the addiction specialist, the bi-coastal duo had to make some adjustments and discover each other more after the cameras went away.

“Coming out of that, I think we had a strong foundation, and then it’s about, like, digging in together and getting to know each other and understanding each other’s lives. We’re both passionate, driven, busy human beings. And with that, we need to remind ourselves to work each other into it, and we’ve done [that]. So yeah, a couple months after, there was some ups and downs, of course, and, like, well-documented, but at the end of the day, it’s all good right now.”

It definitely hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows! In March, rumors of the pair’s breakup started circulating the internet after the 30-year-old reality star was spotted without her engagement ring. Thankfully, the whispers turned out to be untrue! Tayshia denied the speculations on her Instagram Story, saying at the time:

“Not gonna lie, I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol. I love that there’s so much love and support around our relationship but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us.”

Definitely some bad energy that we hope will not affect this fan-favorite pair! Speaking with Us, Zac said they have since learned to tune out the gossip mill around their romance, explaining:

“I know that at the end of the day, there’s our relationship, me and her, and then there’s everything else kind of around it. And if this isn’t solid, which it is, then this stuff can kind of work itself into it. But it is solid. And at the end of the day, none of that other stuff really, truly matters. I think you need to be aware and I think you need to acknowledge that it could be difficult … but no, that’s why we have each other to support us through those difficult times or whatever it might be.”

While there have been some lows, the Release Recovery Foundation founder revealed he has learned so much more about his future wife that he has grown to love and value post-show.

“[The] most surprising thing that I’ve learned about Tayshia since the show, she’s funny. I mean, she’s funny. She doesn’t think she makes me laugh, but I actually do. I laugh at her, and she just doesn’t know it.”

He continued:

“She loves sweets. She’ll try and pawn that off on me, but she definitely loves sweets. And she really cares. She really cares about other people, and she feels things, like, tremendously. And that’s something that I really appreciate about her.”

AWW!

We love to see that the twosome is still doing so well, especially given the not-so-stellar track record of the Bachelor franchise (in multiple departments). Thoughts on Tayshia and Zac’s relationship update, guys? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tayshia Adams/Instagram]