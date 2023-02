Watching Rebecca Black blossom into a woman and a BRILLIANT artist has been such a joy!

It is clear that she is so talented and has vision!

Her songs continues to evolve and bring depth and fierceness!

Erase You is very honest and compiling pop that reminds us of Perezcious fave Imogen Heap.

Love it!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Rebecca Black!