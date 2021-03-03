Rebel Wilson’s Ex Jacob Busch Sends Her Special Birthday Shout-Out!

HBD, Rebel Wilson!

The Pitch Perfect star celebrated her 41st birthday with friends at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Tuesday. After returning from a “birthday hike,” the comedienne was surprised with a spa day and healthy feast topped off with a giant cake covered with macarons. It all honestly looked amazing.

We just hope all those monogrammed robe-wearing ladies properly quarantined and got tested before this extravagant get-together because hello, pandemic.

While there was lots of well-earned fuss to be had about the birthday girl, we couldn’t help but notice that her most recent ex-boyfriend, Jacob Busch, wished her well on the special day, too! The businessman shared the simple (though sweet) selfie on his Instagram Stories (below).

Considering it’s only been a month since the couple split, it’s nice to see things seem to have ended on amicable terms given most exes wouldn’t take the time to be so considerate!

Ch-ch-check out more of the fun Rebel had on her big day:

What do U make of Jacob’s bday wish, Perezcious readers?? Could sparks rekindle for this duo in the future? Or was he just being nice given how public their breakup was? Share your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]