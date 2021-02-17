Details On The Workout Plan That Helped Rebel Wilson Lose Over 60 Pounds!

It’s no secret Rebel Wilson kicked it out of the park with the success of her “year of health” in 2020, but now we’re learning all about how she managed to shed 60 pounds one month ahead of her intended timeline!

Working closely with Joan Castano, a personal trainer, Rebel’s weight loss journey focused heavily on a variety of workouts and a sustainable way to tackle her relationship with food. On Wednesday, a source shared with Us Weekly:

“Rebel is so proud of her weight loss and her body transformation.”

But how did she get to the point where she could even be proud of reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds? The insider revealed Castano’s individualized workouts included “lots of high intensity interval training” (otherwise known as HIIT) with “a short dash of cardio” to begin each session. But as any athlete knows, variety is key! So, the owner of Acero Training Series also mixed in resistance training, yoga, and swimming!

Even with all those activities, the Pitch Perfect breakout star was so motivated to complete her goal that she would often do overtime. The confidant explained:

“Rebel flew past her goal weight and continued to work out after hitting that magic number. Rebel didn’t only work out six days a week with Jono but would also do mini at-home workouts. Rebel clearly had a mission to lose weight and she did in spades. She feels stronger, more confident.”

Of course, even the best workout plan would only go so far if nutrition wasn’t tackled, so Joan helped the Australian performer transition to a high-protein, low-carb diet allowing for one cheat day a weak (because it’s all about balance!). Truly living her best life, the source told the outlet:

“Rebel always had a glow around her, but that glow is brighter than ever now that she has been working out and eating right.”

So happy to hear! The 40-year-old expressed similar sentiments herself on The Drew Barrymore Show in November, adding:

“I feel so much healthier. And I don’t know whether it’s a thing with ladies when you turn 40, [but] I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career. I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and kind of have more control of the content. I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I’m a late bloomer or something, but I’m slowly getting it together.”

So inspirational! Clearly, weight loss isn’t rocket science. It just takes a strong will to succeed and consistency. Oh and a supportive environment obviously helps A LOT too, and it’s always easier to get that when you’re movie star rich! But hey, no matter who you are it’s never too late to put in the work and get the outcomes you’re wishing for, Perezcious readers!

