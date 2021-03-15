Reggie Warren Of R&B Group TROOP Dead At 52

So sad…

Reggie Warren of the popular R&B group TROOP (which stood for Total Respect of Other People) passed away on Sunday, according to TMZ. While no cause of death has been revealed yet, family members said the musician had been struggling with health issues for a while now and his death was not coronavirus related. At just 52 years old, Warren died in his home in San Bernardino County surrounded by loved ones.

Bandmate Steve Russell remembered his longtime friend on Instagram, writing:

“Job well done my brother I will see you on the other side RIP Reggie Warren. #DamnReggie.”

After gaining fame in the ‘80s with other childhood friends Rodney Benford, John Harreld, and Allen McNeil, the group was most famous once their second album Attitude created two #1 songs — All I Do is Think of You and Spread My Wings. You may also remember TROOP from their a cappella cover in the cult classic New Jack City, in which they performed a mashup of Living For the City (below) and Queen Latifah’s For the Love of Money.

Thinking of all those mourning the loss of this talented musician. R.I.P., Reggie…

[Image via Sharp Shooter Entertainment Inc./YouTube]