Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly ‘Getting Serious’ After Months Of Dating: ‘They’re Very Happy’

There’s a new couple in town!

Sounds like love is in the air this summer for Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly, who have reportedly been dating on the DL for quite some time.

Related: Trevor Noah’s Honest, Nuanced Take On Liam Neeson Is A MUST WATCH!

An insider shared (below) with People:

“They’re very happy. It’s a very serious relationship.”

Aww! We love to see it!! While minimal details have been shared, a source similarly confirmed the news to Us Weekly, explaining:

“They’ve been dating for a while, well before quarantine started.”

Neither half of this possible cute pair has opened up about their romance just yet, but their social media activity tells a different story. They follow each other on Instagram, and the late-night TV host has “liked” multiple posts on the app from the actress dating back to November 2019! So, it seems like they could have been dating, or at least friendly with each other, for quite some time now!

Related: Minka Says Getting An Abortion Was The ‘Smartest Decision’ She Could’ve Made

Most recently, Minka dated Jesse Williams, ultimately calling it quits in January 2018 after a few months amid the Grey’s Anatomy hunk’s divorce drama with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. As for The Daily Show host, he was linked to real estate agent and model Jordyn Taylor from 2015 until 2018. She confirmed their mid-2018 split in January 2019, sharing on her IG Story at the time:

“Half the things in my inbox are about Trev. Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much, but you guys should know we broke up, like, last summer.”

Apparently, things are way past a fling for Minka and Trevor, as they’ve been hunkered down together in New York City, where the comedian has been filming episodes of his Comedy Central series from home since March. An E! News confidant added The Roommate star has been living with her beau for “several months,” and things are “getting serious.”

Both stars have been private in the past about their love lives, so it’s not all that surprising that we haven’t seen them go official just yet. For now, they’ve been focused their work, and much of their online presence has been to amplify voices amid the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as speak out about issues that matter to them.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if they decide to confirm this themselves sometime soon!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & FayesVision/WENN.]