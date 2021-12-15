Kathy Hilton Reportedly Inks New Deal With Bravo Just In Time To Film Season 12 Of RHOBH

Kathy Hilton is back and better than ever as far as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is concerned.

The reality TV star reportedly just signed a new deal with Bravo, completing a contract after initially holding out for more money ahead of season 12 of the uber-popular TV show.

According to TMZ, Kyle Richards‘ half-sister apparently signed a deal with the network “just in time to guarantee that she’ll appear” on the upcoming season of the show. Financials weren’t immediately made available.

It’s interesting, because RHOBH had been filming this month already — except they are now officially in a production delay after going into hiatus due to multiple positive COVID diagnoses among cast members. So Kathy signing this deal now plus the hiatus gives her a little bit of time to get things in order and get up to speed before production restarts.

Kathy had been absent from early filming dates the last few weeks and into last month, though Kyle actually chalked it up to her allegedly being busy planning daughter Paris Hilton‘s wedding. No doubt there was a lot involved with that high-end event, but insiders are claiming to the outlet that the real hang-up was money. Always is! Ha!

Regardless, Kathy is officially back in the fold now — signed, sealed, and delivered. When the quarantined cast returns from COVID protocols, she’ll be right there with ’em, ready to stir up another season of drama!

