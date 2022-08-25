Lisa Rinna Shares Sweet Throwback Thursday Snap Celebrating 25 Years Married To Harry Hamlin!

Lisa Rinna kept her wedding anniversary celebration sweet and simple — but it still made us swoon!

The 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is in a nostalgic mood on this Throwback Thursday. And for good reason, too, because she’s reminiscing about saying “I do” 25 years ago to husband Harry Hamlin!

Related: Erika Jayne Admits Lisa Rinna Had A Good Point About ‘Rock Bottom’ Drinking Moment

The reality TV vet opted for a throwback pic from her March 1997 nuptials. She even tagged Vera Wang in the photo, giving a nod to the iconic fashion designer for the sleek, elegant wedding gown she wore!

As for a caption, Rinna opted for a very simple #TBT nod, writing:

“#tbt 25 years ago. My Hero”

Awww!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So amazing!!

Twenty-five years is a long time for anybody to commit to anything, but for the Days of Our Lives alum and her 70-year-old acting star husband, sharing their lives has been an amazing journey!

They even got a couple pretty great kids out of the whole deal — 24-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin, and 21-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin — along with Harry’s son Dimitri Alexander Hamlin from a previous marriage.

A happy family looking back on fond memories! We are here for it!

[Image via Lisa Rinna/Instagram]