Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna Shares Sweet Throwback Thursday Snap Celebrating 25 Years Married To Harry Hamlin!

Lisa Rinna kept her wedding anniversary celebration sweet and simple — but it still made us swoon!

The 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is in a nostalgic mood on this Throwback Thursday. And for good reason, too, because she’s reminiscing about saying “I do” 25 years ago to husband Harry Hamlin!

The reality TV vet opted for a throwback pic from her March 1997 nuptials. She even tagged Vera Wang in the photo, giving a nod to the iconic fashion designer for the sleek, elegant wedding gown she wore!

As for a caption, Rinna opted for a very simple #TBT nod, writing:

“#tbt 25 years ago. My Hero”

Awww!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So amazing!!

Twenty-five years is a long time for anybody to commit to anything, but for the Days of Our Lives alum and her 70-year-old acting star husband, sharing their lives has been an amazing journey!

They even got a couple pretty great kids out of the whole deal — 24-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin, and 21-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin — along with Harry’s son Dimitri Alexander Hamlin from a previous marriage.

A happy family looking back on fond memories! We are here for it!

[Image via Lisa Rinna/Instagram]

Aug 25, 2022 13:45pm PDT

