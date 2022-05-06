RHONJ Alum Danielle Staub Gets Into HEATED Fight With TikToker Over Terrible Parking Job!

Things escalated very quickly here!

Danielle Staub‘s latest fight is not with a another Bravo star but rather a TikTok one! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum got into a heated argument with TikToker Rozouk Kattoura, who posts under the handle @satire_bigmouth69 this week, and it was all over how they parked their respective vehicles.

In a nearly two-minute video shared on Wednesday, she and Rozouk could be seen throwing insults at one another over their awful jobs maneuvering into an outdoor parking lot. The content creator begins:

“Look at this jackass complaining. Look at how she parks. She’s complaining about how I park. Mine’s in the line, stupid!”

Then he pans over to show the small gap between his blue Honda minivan and Danielle’s Mercedes-Benz sedan. It’s immediately clear there was absolutely no way someone was able to walk in between the two vehicles — they’re crammed in like sardines!

Related: Erika Jayne Claims Lisa Rinna Told Her To ‘Pull Your F**king S**t Together’ — But Lisa Says…

We don’t want to take sides, but… At the end of the day it’s a parking lot. It’s pretty obvious who’s right. His car could be clearly seen parked inside the lines, whereas the 59-year-old reality star’s ride was over. Rozouk proceeded to shout:

“You stupid f**king idiot.”

To which Danielle fired back:

“You call me a stupid f**king idiot? Get the f**k away from me.”

She continued the argument, telling the social media personality that it is “illegal not to wear a mask.” FYI, it turns out Rozouk originally uploaded the video to YouTube in March 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic; the clip posted to TikTok didn’t go viral until this week. Of course, it was outdoors…

He screamed in response:

“Oh, is it? When was that law passed? We’re out in public. You’re a Democrat, aren’t you? Look at the way she parks. Look, on top of the lines, and she’s complaining how I parked inside the lines. You stupid idiot. F**king Democrats.”

Well, that’s just uncalled for. Danielle, who seemed to be on FaceTime with someone during the fight, turned the camera to face Rozouk, saying:

“Look at that f**king guy with no mask!”

But the quarrel did not stop there! When the Bravolebrity asked if the “motherf**ker” had an address, Rozouk hurled:

“Yeah, up your mom’s ass. Just ask her.”

As fans may know, Danielle’s mother Ruth Merill actually died back in March 2010. We’re sure Rozouk didn’t know this, but it’s a low blow! Danielle immediately counters with:

“Get the f**k away from me with no f**king mask. Stupid f**king moron.”

At one point, the TikToker seemed to have been done with the situation and walked over to open his car, telling Danielle to “shove it up [her] ass, you stupid cow.” Yeesh! He also slammed her for having “the nerve to complain.” However, he then became enraged once again when Danielle told him she cannot get out because he parked her in, commenting:

“Well, park like a human. You won’t have that problem!”

The pair continued to go back and forth until Rozouk eventually gave up and walked away, calling her a “stupid white rich lady.” Damn! Yeah… This whole situation could have been handled a lot better and calmer! Ch-ch-check out the intense fight (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Clearly Danielle did a bad parking job here, but it seems like in the end, Rozouk was over the line as well. Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, @satire_bigmouth69/TikTok]