Erika Jayne Claims Lisa Rinna Told Her To 'Pull Your F**king S**t Together' -- But Lisa Says...

Now THIS is tough love! Or… maybe it never even happened?!

When it comes to the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you never truly know, do you?? LOLz!

Erika Jayne is front-and-center for the latest RHOBH mini-controversy (a familiar role for her, TBH). But this time around, instead of focusing on ex Tom Girardi‘s recent high-profile legal battles, the controversy centers on her friendship with co-star Lisa Rinna!

Erika appeared on the latest episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, this week alongside two other veteran Bravo co-stars: Rinna and Kyle Richards. During the 50-year-old’s chat with her peer group of reality TV royalty, Jayne opened up about a tough time she had this past year, when Rinna (allegedly) called her out!

It all started when Teddi and Tamra asked Erika to reveal a previously-unseen “tough love” moment from the upcoming season of RHOBH. Without hesitation, the one-time cocktail waitress shared that she had more than one! Starting out cryptically, Erika explained that both Lisa and Kyle had “hard” talks with her:

“I had more than one. There’s a moment that Lisa and I have a hard conversation. Kyle and I have a hard conversation. We had a moment. I regret it. Thank you, Lisa Rinna for having a hard conversation with me.”

Hmm… What could that mean?! Obviously, Erika has been through the proverbial ringer over the last year. But where do Kyle and Lisa come in here??

Later in the episode, Erika circled back to her “hard conversation” comment. Revisiting the tense time, Erika recalled how Amelia Hamlin‘s mom called her to the curb at one point while their friendship was allegedly withering:

“There is this sort of myth that because the four of us here are friends that we automatically stick up for each other. Lisa Rinna let me have it, on a personal level this year. She also called me and she was like ‘Hey you better pull your f**king s**t together because you’re in real danger of losing me as a friend.'”

Whoa!!!

But wait a minute! There’s more!

Without hesitation, Lisa straight-up denied Erika’s allegation, responding:

“I didn’t say that.”

Erika was way beyond discussion, though, and she plowed on with this statement summing up her earlier claim:

“[Lisa] gave me the older sister, ‘Hey bitch you better pull your s**t together.'”

Damn!

So Lisa called out Erika… or didn’t call out Erika? But their friendship appears to be rock-solid, regardless? We hope?! Guess we’ll have to find out this season on RHOBH! Ha!

BTW, Erika got candid about filming through her legal issues on the podcast, too. Claiming that her lawsuit problems made her a “scapegoat” on the cast during this most recent season of the hit show, Jayne jawed:

“I feel like my story was overwhelmingly covered in a lot of places … and I couldn’t get away from it. And it just kept going on and on and everyday there was a new case filed. There was a new something. And you could not not talk about it.”

And she went on, adding:

“That’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to talk about what’s going on in people’s lives. Believe me do you think I wanted to slap on a pretty face and an outfit and go over there and get my ass kicked every day? The answer is no. Is it what I signed up to do? Yes. I had to do that.”

Honestly, she makes a good point there. How do you balance reality TV and real life when the two merge in a way like what went down around her and Girardi?! How would it not change the way you approach filming??

For those interested, like us, RHOBH is set to return to Bravo on Wednesday, May 11.

We can’t wait to see how all this plays out on the show! HBU, Perezcious readers?!

