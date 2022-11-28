Rita Ora Denies There Was EVER A Feud With Rihanna -- WHAT?!?

Finally, after all this time, Rita Ora is opening up about her feud with Rihanna! And she’s… denying the whole thing??

In the singer’s upcoming BBC interview with Louis Theroux, which will air on Tuesday night, she is set to discuss her legal battle with Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation. As Perezcious readers may recall, Rita sued the company in 2015 while asking to be released from her contract early. She claimed she had been neglected by the label — who was also in business with RiRi — but Roc Nation clapped back with a $2.3 million counterclaim. They argued the pop star hadn’t released enough music per her deal, but the court battle was eventually settled.

Still, the rumors were very clear: Rita was reportedly fed up with Roc Nation prioritizing Rihanna over her. Some insiders even claimed the Fenty Beauty founder got first dibs on new songs and would purposely hold onto them for a long time so Rita couldn’t record them.

And all that was of course AFTER the two had already been beefing for years, with Rita allegedly even telling her pal Cara Delevingne she couldn’t be friends with the Umbrella singer.

Never one to shy away from the search for big truths, Louis had to ask Rita to spill the tea, and she really did! In the upcoming televised interview, according to Yahoo!, the host asks the Your Song vocalist why she wasn’t releasing music while at the label. She threw things back at Roc Nation, replying:

“I don’t know. I was recording for two or three years straight. There was a whole moment that was about to happen, I recorded a music video and they scrapped it. I felt really disappointed like I’d let them down.”

Huh…

The 52-year-old broadcaster then addressed the Rihanna drama specifically:

“It’s been reported that all the music was going to Rihanna — she was obviously the most established artist — she was getting first refusal on all the music and she’d sit on songs that had been written. Either way, the result was you couldn’t get a look at it and she had a problem with you.”

Okay, we’re listening!!

While the 32-year-old kept things coy, she did completely deny there was ever any feud between her and the We Found Love performer. Wait, wut?? She declared:

“I can’t speak for other people but I think publicly they always put women against each other. I’ve been nothing but a fan and respectful of her and I always will be.”

Seriously?!

Nothing shady was going on behind the scenes? On the one hand, this sounds like Rita is totally denying the rumored feud. But it also reads like maaaaaybe she’s pointing fingers at Rihanna. If she says she can’t speak for other people, but she has been respectful, maybe that’s a hint? Who knows, maybe we’re grasping at straws here, but there’s no way we’re going to believe there was never a feud after years of insiders spilling. Come on, really??

There’s definitely more to this story one way or the other! Hmm. What do YOU think? Let us know (below)!

