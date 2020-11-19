Rockefeller Center Savagely Claps Back At Haters Making Fun Of This Year's Christmas Tree!

Rockefeller Center is NOT here for spruce shaming!

As per usual, the New York City hotspot is preparing to close out the year by displaying yet another monumental Christmas tree for the month of December. But when the center announced that this year’s tree had finally arrived at Rockefeller Plaza, some critics felt that the giant Norway spruce from Oneonta, NY didn’t meet their expectations.

Prickly Instagram users poked fun at the tree’s noticeably barren branches, with some writing in the comments:

“This tree looks like 2020.” “Wth… Did you get it on sale??? Its very skimpy.” “Is the tree okay?” “I guess they don’t want to waste a good tree on 2020.”

Ouch!

But Rockefeller Center wasn’t having the hate-fest. The account clapped back in a comment:

“Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2.”

Ha! Shake it off, tree (but not too much)!

We guess we’ll see who gets the last laugh at this year’s tree lighting ceremony on December 2.

[Image via Instagram]