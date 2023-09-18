Russell Brand Already Facing MORE Allegations After Bombshell Rape & Sexual Assault Claims!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Just days after the bombshell report accusing Russell Brand of sexual assault dropped, he is being accused of even more heinous crimes.

On Monday, the UK newspaper The Times revealed “several women” contacted them reportedly with new allegations against the star after reading their initial report exposing the actor for alleged instances of rape, sexual assault, and sexual and emotional abuse. The paper did not elaborate on what kind of allegations these new women have made, but insisted the claims “will now be rigorously checked.”

Alongside The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s show Dispatchers, The Times claimed on Saturday that four women (including his ex-girlfriend Jordan Martin and an anonymous then-16-year-old) had been the victims of disturbing sexual incidents that took place between 2006 and 2013. Even more women accused him of inappropriate workplace behavior, too. At this time, he has vehemently denied all claims made against him.

Related: Katy Perry ‘Found Out The Real Truth’ About Ex Russell Years Ago?!

That said, the controversy isn’t going anywhere. According to the outlet, government minister Caroline Nokes encouraged Scotland Yard to thoroughly investigate the “incredibly shocking and criminal” allegations, which she believes are “first and foremost a matter for the police.”

In response, they told People on Monday that London’s Metropolitan Police was “aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault” but they “have not received any reports in relation to this” yet. That said, they are in communication with the investigative outlets and want to “ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police” — adding that they can come forward “no matter how long ago it happened.”

The BBC, Channel 4, and Banijay, the new owners of the TV company Endemol, are all conducting investigations of their own while Russell is losing partnerships left and right, including Trevi Women and Children’s Charity UK who terminated their relationship with the 48-year-old and his Stay Free Foundation.

It would seem the Forgetting Sarah Marshall lead’s problems are FAR from over — especially if these new women who have just come forward start talking.

Thoughts?! Let us know what you think about this icky controversy (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]