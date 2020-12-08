Got A Tip?

EXCLUSIVE! Russell Dickerson Serenades Us With A Special Performance Of His Hit Love You Like I Used To!

Russell Dickerson perez hilton premiere

You may recognize Russell Dickerson from The Bachelorette, but his voice is truly more exciting than getting the first impression rose! Lucky for us, he stopped by to give a special performance of his hit Love You Like I Use To!

Swoon!

This diddy marks his fourth #1 in a row on Billboard — and makes him the only other male, other than Luke Combs, to have his first four songs go #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Yay, Russ!

Ch-ch-check out the special performance from the multi-ACM Award nominee (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via Spencer Combs]

Dec 08, 2020

