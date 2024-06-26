Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Deserve Her Success??? Prayers For Shannen Doherty! Ben Affleck Is In The Wrong! Miranda Lambert’s Messy Man! Britney Spears Is Healing! Plus, Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian, Shifty Shellshock And MORE! | Perez Hilton So much to get into!!! Watch above! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Jennifer Lopez Is Doing A TV Show About HIDING A BREAKUP!!! Ben Affleck Should Have Known Better! Jennifer Lopez Spotted Flying COMMERCIAL! Is That Coach?? Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce DOOMED? Justin Timberlake Fans Are Insane! Jennifer Lopez Fumbles It Again! And MORE! | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 25, 2024 17:28pm PDT Share This Categories Ben Affleck Britney Spears Daily Recap! Miranda Lambert PerezTV Sabrina Carpenter Shannen Doherty YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article