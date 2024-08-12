Sabrina Carpenter Runs Off Stage Screaming After Scary Firework Explosion! WATCH!

Sabrina Carpenter likes to keep it cool on stage… But when it comes to wonky firework displays, she’s OUT!

On Saturday, the Please Please Please singer sang her heart out at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco — and then screamed her heart out, too! In viral footage obtained by TMZ, the 25-year-old can be seen performing at the festival in a sparkly dress and matching boots. But in the middle of the show, a wall of fireworks detonated behind her. Scary!!

She kept her cool for a brief second, but then let out a scream as she shifted her body away from the pyrotechnics. The Espresso singer then looked back at the display and ran off stage in fear while screaming! Something went WAY wrong with the explosion for her to do that!

Whoa!

It’s not clear if she was hit by any of the fireworks or sparks, or if just the sheer sound and sight of it alone was enough to freak her out. But it looked like she wasn’t about to take any chances with the wonky display! See (below):

Scary!!

Other than that mishap, the show went on without any hiccups. We’re just glad that she’s okay!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]