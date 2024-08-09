Megan Thee Stallion Gets COMPLETELY Naked In Mamushi Music Video! Watch HERE!

WOW, Megan Thee Stallion!

On Friday, the 29-year-old treated her fans with a new music video for her song Mamushi. The Japanese-inspired video is action-packed with homages to Asian cinema. And of course, it’s also got some super HAWT moments from the rapper herself! It wouldn’t be a Megan video if it didn’t make you sweat a little!

In the vid, Meg is depicted as a serpent queen, as the name of the song is inspired by the Japanese species of pit viper. She lures men into various situations, then makes her strike — one of which being a cloudy bath house where she’s sitting on a rock COMPLETELY nude! And we mean totally, fully, all the way nude!!!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

So sexy!!

What do U think about Megan’s new song and video, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Megan Thee Stallion/YouTube]