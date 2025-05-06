Sabrina Carpenter AND Barry Keoghan At The Met Gala?! Oh No...

Have you ever tried this one? Showing up to the same event with your ex after a nasty public breakup?

Sabrina Carpenter hit the carpet at the 2025 Met Gala looking like a snack… but also looking like an old school magician!

With her maroon tuxedo top and tails bodysuit… giving way to perfectly tanned and sculpted bare legs on bottom… she really did look like she was about to pull a microphone out of a hat! Look!

Sabrina Carpenter has arrived to the #MetGala––and she’s keeping it short n’ sweet. See all the looks from this year’s Met Gala: https://t.co/jeifjwSzoa pic.twitter.com/uS1lETxVia — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 5, 2025

Amazing! What a look from Louis Vuitton! It was actually partially designed by Pharrell Williams, inspired by the “jazz age.” So very much on the theme of the night, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

But we will say… on Sabrina it did look a bit like a magician’s fit! But it wasn’t enough to make her ex disappear…

Video: Sabrina SAVAGELY Shades Ex On TikTok, Say Fans!

Yes, Barry Keoghan also made an appearance at the Met. He wore a long black top inspired by the kaftan, with embroidered and jeweled cuffs and collar. It was cinched with a red sash around his waist.

Hey, at least she totally and unreservedly outshone him, right? That should make up for the awkwardness!

What do YOU think, Perezcious fashionistas??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]