Sacha Baron Cohen Is RIPPED! And Completely Hairless! Look!

Sacha Baron Cohen just debuted his divorce glow up.

Seeing the 53-year-old SHREDDED and completely hairless was not on our 2025 Bingo cards, but here we are! Sacha debuted his stunning new physique in a sneak preview of Men’s Fitness UK’s August issue… And DAMN! In the cover, he’s all oiled up holding two 30-lb. dumbbells while flexing his newly sculpted body. In other photos included in the post, he flaunts his impressive back muscles, bulging biceps, and more. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

 

OMG!

Sacha whipped himself into shape to star as Marvel’s brand new villain Mephisto in Disney+ show Ironheart, but we have a feeling his split from wife Isla Fisher likely played a role too… Talk about a revenge bod! He took to his IG Story to share the cover and joked:

“This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this.”

HA! In another slide, he added:

“Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three.”

According to Deadline, he reveals in the August issue he had the “core strength of an arthritic jellyfish” and hit up Matthew McConaughey for fitness tips! And they clearly paid off!

This is a far cry from the hairy physique Sacha introduced to audiences in that unforgettable green swimsuit in Borat… What are your thoughts on his hairless new look? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 24, 2025 10:30am PDT

