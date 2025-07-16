Savannah Chrisley Just Admitted To THIS Plastic Surgery!

Make Savannah Chrisley the latest celebrity to get surprisingly real about their past cosmetic procedures!

On Tuesday’s brand-new episode of her podcast Unlocked, the 27-year-old reality TV star welcomed her plastic surgeon Dr. Charles Galanis as her guest. The two had a long talk about some of the benefits and pitfalls of cosmetic surgeries, but during the interesting chat, they also discussed Sav’s unexpected history in the area.

The Chrisley Knows Best star opted to use the podcast to reveal for the very first time that she had liposuction a few years back!

She explained that she was going through “all kinds of s**t” with endometriosis at the time, and disliked how she looked after gaining weight:

“I was going through all kinds of s**t with my endometriosis. I had taken this medication and I gained 40 pounds in like three months. It was crazy.”

Whoa!

That’s a lot of weight to gain in about 90 days. Jeez! In case you didn’t know, endometriosis can be really challenging. Basically, it’s a disease where tissue grows outside a woman’s uterus causing severe pelvic pain and making it hard to get pregnant. It can also make it hard to get out of bed!

Savannah has been open about dealing with endometriosis in the past, FYI. And on Tuesday’s podcast, she explained the weight gain related to the disease “happened fast” and occurred around Christmas “a while ago.” At the time, she’d been tapped to do a marketing campaign for an unnamed brand and was not feeling it at all:

“For me, it was just, I felt like s**t. I didn’t like how I looked. … I had to do this, like, campaign shoot and I hated how I looked.”

Ugh! So she turned to Dr. Galanis. The Sassy By Savannah mogul explained:

“I went to Beverly Hills, mom went with me, and I did the surgery.”

Mom! That’s obviously Julie Chrisley. And that kind of gives us a window to narrow down the time period here, since Julie and Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on January 17, 2023.

Anyways, the surgery was a success! Dr. Galanis also told a HIGHlarious story about how Savannah was “cursing like a drunken sailor” in the recovery room after the procedure. The podcast host confirmed the tale and added:

“And I kept saying you were hot. My mother was like, ‘Savannah, shut up.'”

LOLz!

In the end, Savannah admitted she felt much more comfortable and confident after having done the procedure. She remarked on being a “totally different human being” afterwards, and added:

“Speaking from personal experience, when I got my lipo done, I felt like, when you can look in the mirror and see a difference, it made me want to live healthier. When I saw the results, I was like, ‘oh my gosh. I wanna keep this up.'”

You can watch the full episode (below):

So there you have it. Guess we can list Savannah among the increasing number of celebs who have copped to cosmetic work.

Reactions, y’all? Are U in favor of this celebrity trend towards being more candid?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Savannah Chrisley/Instagram/YouTube]