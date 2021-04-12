This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Sail On The High Seas…Without The “High” — Give Tribe’s CBD Navy Grog A Try!

While the sun has set on the British Empire, we could pretend to be adventure-seeking sailors with a glass of Navy Grog. Supposedly invented to preserve water supplies, this rum-based cocktail became extra popular in the US during the Tiki craze. Anyone who’s dreamt of living on the high seas must give this high proof drink a taste.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget to add a bit of citrus-flavored Tribe CBD oil to make this drink extra ship-shape. Just a touch of our high-quality CBD oil will be enough to loosen up all you lily-livered landlubbers!

CBD Navy Grog Recipe

It’s easy to get “information overload” while researching the ingredients in a proper Navy Grog. In reality, there are dozens of accepted renditions on this classic cocktail. However, the two recipes that stand out come from Sam the Beachcomber and Trader Vic’s.

Although we don’t know which of these Cali bartenders invented the modern Navy Grog, Sam the Beachcomber’s version tends to be more popular—hence, we’re going to present his recipe below. However, if you want to experiment with Trader Vic’s rendition, all you have to do is swap honey syrup for pimento dram and add crushed ice.

FYI: If you don’t know how to make honey syrup at home, you’ve got to check out this guide on our CBD Brown Derby post.

Ingredients

1 oz white rum

1 oz dark rum

1 oz gold rum

3/4 oz lime juice

3/4 oz white grapefruit juice

1 oz honey syrup

Club soda

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

1 orange slice

1 Maraschino cherry

Directions

Pour all ingredients except orange slice, cherry, and Club soda into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled highball glass

Top with Club soda

Garnish with a cherry and orange slice, if desire

For those who want to drink a more “historic” Navy Grog, you’re going to have to change this recipe quite a bit. First off, instead of using three different rums, opt for about 1 ounce of Pusser’s Navy Rum. To this, add one ounce of curacao, ¾ oz of lime juice, a few dashes of Angostura bitters, 2 oz of water, and 2 oz of orange juice.

While this might not be precisely how British sailors “got their grog on,” it’s closer to the original version than those tantalizing Tiki recipes.

Don’t Get “Groggy;” Get Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots!

Nowadays, it’s more likely you’re a “surfer” than a sailor; and instead of the “high seas,” you’re probably glued to “hi-tech” platforms. While our digitized age is “Uber” convenient, it can also be quite draining. Whenever you need a pick-me-up, please think twice before chugging an artificial energy drink. Instead, reach for one of Tribe CBD’s all-natural Energy Shots. Made with easy-to-pronounce ingredients, our CBD shots have just the right amount of caffeine to get you through your workday.

Find out more about Tribe CBD’s Energy Shots here.