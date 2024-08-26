Salma Hayek Finally Going Gray (And Still A Smokeshow In Teeny Bikini!)

Salma Hayek is past that whole “she doesn’t age” narrative — and she’s happy about it!

The Desperado star posted yet another fantabulous set of bikini pics on her Instagram on Sunday. Nothing unusual about that — she always looks amazing! Better than ever even! The new feature? Her hair is going gray!

But far from the usual Hollywood vanity causing stars to cover up signs of aging, Salma is embracing it! The 57-year-old captioned the pics from the Ibiza coast:

“Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination”

Take a look (below)!

We just LOVE how confident Salma is about her changing looks! And why shouldn’t she be, right??

[Image via Salma Hayek/Instagram.]