Salma Hayek Celebrates Turning 57 With Sexy Bikini Pics!

Salma Hayek is living her best life on her 57th birthday!

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her big day with some stunning beach pictures. In the snapshots, Salma could be seen rocking a red bikini with white detailing, along with an oversized straw hat and sunglasses. She then expressed in the caption all the things she is “profoundly grateful” for on her birthday, writing:

“I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!”

You can see the sexy photos (below):

AH-MAZING!!!

She looks so fabulous! Salma then shared some appreciation to her followers for all of the well-wishes on her special day. Alongside a photo of her at a dinner table getting ready to blow out the candles on her birthday cake, she said:

“Thanks for all the birthday love”

It looks like Salma had a great birthday! Reactions to the gorgeous bikini pics, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Salma Hayek/Instagram]