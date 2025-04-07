'It's An Addiction': Sami Sheen Reveals All The Plastic Surgery She's Had Done... So Far!

Sami Sheen doesn’t care about anyone’s opinion on her cosmetic procedures!

ICYMI, Charlie Sheen‘s daughter revealed recently that she used to be bullied for looking like her dad. In a confessional on her mom’s show Denise Richards and her Wild Things, the OnlyFans model talked about her insecurities surrounding her nose, and how people used to tell her she’d “never be as pretty” as her momma. So awful!

The 21-year-old ended up going through with the nose job, and it really seems to have upped her confidence! But, of course, plastic surgery — especially on younger people — is a controversial topic. Sami isn’t letting it bring her down, though! In fact, she jumped on TikTok to “piss off” the haters even more.

In a video posted Saturday, Sami broke down every cosmetic procedure she’s ever had done, starting with lip filler. She explained:

“Apparently I’ve pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job, so I figured I would piss off even more people by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done. For starters, I started getting lip filler when I was 18 and I do a touch-up every year because I’m addicted.”

Sami said she hates how her lips look without filler, and she’ll never stop because “it’s an addiction.” Heck, she even continues to over-line her lipliner even after getting the filler. Moving on to her second procedure, she revealed:

“I got Botox in my forehead shortly after that, and I hated it. I actually got it to lift my eyebrows up … but it did the complete opposite … it weighed my whole face down and looked horrible. So I let it dissolve naturally and I’ve never gotten it since.”

The reality TV star said after the Botox, she “discovered nose filler”. She said she got it in the tip of her nose and the bridge of her nose to “try and make it more straight and lifted”. It worked for her for some time, but in the end she decided she needed a full nose job to get the results she wanted. She actually ended up getting two rhinoplasties.

Her “big procedure” she got was her breast augmentation, which she previously documented for fans on social media. An update on those? They finally “fully dropped and settled in” exactly how she wanted them to. She did admit to wishing she’d gotten “bigger” implants, though — and has plans to go bigger in the future! So yeah, she’s not done! The most recent procedure she’s gotten done is her veneers, which she describes as “the worst process ever”.

See the full video (below):

She told her fans to “go crazy in the comments” — which, as expected, they did. And they’re pretty divided! Social media users took to the replies and said:

“At least she is honest” “You are too young for all this” “No one’s business but yours. Gorgeous before and after.” “This is so sad” “If I had the $ I’d do it too!” “I can only imagine the pressure you have felt growing up in LA with such famous parents always in the headlines. You look amazing- stay happy!”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Sami Sheen/Instagram/TikTok/MEGA/WENN.com]