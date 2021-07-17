Sarah Ferguson DENIES Longstanding Rumors She Feuded With Princess Diana Before Her Death

Sarah Ferguson is denying the rumors that she feuded with Princess Diana, despite previously acknowledging they weren’t on speaking terms before her untimely death.

In a new interview with People, the 61-year-old opened up about the unshakable bond the pair had the second they met each other, years before marrying two of Queen Elizabeth II’s sons. She reflected on their relationship to the publication:

“We were best friends from when she was 14, and I was 15. She taught me so much of public life. She was so brave. We used to have the most incredible time together.”

Despite the fun, there had been longstanding speculation their relationship was not on the best of terms before Diana’s sudden death at the age of 36. No one really knew why, but one could chalk it up to the pair naturally growing apart. Or the fact that Sarah and Diana’s respective marriages to Prince Andrew and Prince Charles started to fail at the time. We can imagine the public scrutiny surrounding that ordeal took up a ton of their time.

Still, let’s not forget that Ferguson even admitted she had not even spoken to Diana in the year leading up to the tragic car crash in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2007. She explained at the time:

“The saddest thing, at the end, (was that) we hadn’t spoken for a year. I never knew the reason, except that once Diana got something in her head … I tried, wrote letters, thinking whatever happened didn’t matter, let’s sort it out. And I knew she’d come back. In fact, the day before she died she rang a friend of mine and said, ‘Where’s that Red? I want to talk to her.’”

Now, the Duchess of York has seemingly walked back on her claims and shut down the rumors that they ever had a falling out, saying:

“We promised each other we would always be together — there was never any daylight between us. But everybody wanted (to see a feud) because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong.”

Forgot you previously implied it, Sarah?!

Elsewhere in the chat, the momma of two also touched on how “proud” Diana would be of Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle:

“If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen.’ Because each has got her own voice.”

To be honest, we don’t think their mother would have appreciated all of the sibling rivalry between Harry and William in recent months. But what do we know!

