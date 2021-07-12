 Prince William Releases Statement Condemning Racist Abuse Against English Soccer Players - But Twitter Reminds Him The Royals Did NOTHING For Meghan Markle - Perez Hilton
Prince William Releases Statement Condemning Racist Abuse Against English Soccer Players -- But Twitter Reminds Him The Royals Did NOTHING For Meghan Markle

Prince William should have thought twice before hopping on Twitter!

In Monday’s episode of “Everything that happens in the UK will be tied back to Meghan Markle somehow,” England is in uproar after losing the final match for the Euro Cup to Italy. While the exciting soccer (or should we say, football) game came down to penalty kicks on Sunday, unfortunately, three English players missed their shots — and those players happened to be Black (Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka). Sadly, this led to a spate of racist abuse against those teammates.

The uptick in racism was condemned by England’s Football Association, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and future king Prince William, with Kate Middleton‘s husband tweeting from the official Kensington Royal account:

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.

It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W”

Undeniably an important message from one of the country’s leaders. But it left many wondering why Prince Harry’s brother didn’t keep that same energy when his sister-in-law was facing similar abuse. Followers responded to the message:

“Ah! So you *are* allowed to publicly speak out about racist abuse. I did wonder!”

“Oh wow, you recognize it on the pitch but not in your own family?”

“If only Meghan had played football.”

“If you can’t respond to racism when it happens to your sister in law you can’t respond on behalf of the nation and expect to be credible. Charity always begin at home, Sir!”

“Gotta laugh Prince William saying ‘it is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour’. Yet you expected Meghan Markle, Archie and now Lili to endure. Hypocrite!”

In fact, the Suits alum became so central to the conversation that her name began trending on the social media platform. Some joked about how the media would find a way to blame her for the loss:

Others pointed out that she was often accused of lying about the racism she experienced in the UK… which was clearly refuted by the racism against the English soccer players:

Most amusingly, some fans claimed that England’s loss was karma for how they treated the actress:

We doubt Meghan would want anyone to suffer the kind of bullying she did over a sporting event. But it is fair to point out that the Royal Family didn’t come out against racism within their own ranks the way they did for their team. It’s not too late to defend your own family, William!

Jul 12, 2021

