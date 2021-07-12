Prince William Releases Statement Condemning Racist Abuse Against English Soccer Players -- But Twitter Reminds Him The Royals Did NOTHING For Meghan Markle

Prince William should have thought twice before hopping on Twitter!

In Monday’s episode of “Everything that happens in the UK will be tied back to Meghan Markle somehow,” England is in uproar after losing the final match for the Euro Cup to Italy. While the exciting soccer (or should we say, football) game came down to penalty kicks on Sunday, unfortunately, three English players missed their shots — and those players happened to be Black (Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka). Sadly, this led to a spate of racist abuse against those teammates.

???? | NEW: A mural honouring footballer Marcus Rashford has been vandalised with graffiti following England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. pic.twitter.com/3PXzE2qqUA — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 12, 2021

THe Metropolitan Police is investigating offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards England's footballers. The force has also revealed it's made 49 arrests as part of its policing operation for the final. https://t.co/lI4RwUUv0k — Metro Radio News (@MetroRadioNews) July 12, 2021

The uptick in racism was condemned by England’s Football Association, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and future king Prince William, with Kate Middleton‘s husband tweeting from the official Kensington Royal account:

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W”

Undeniably an important message from one of the country’s leaders. But it left many wondering why Prince Harry’s brother didn’t keep that same energy when his sister-in-law was facing similar abuse. Followers responded to the message:

“Ah! So you *are* allowed to publicly speak out about racist abuse. I did wonder!” “Oh wow, you recognize it on the pitch but not in your own family?” “If only Meghan had played football.” “If you can’t respond to racism when it happens to your sister in law you can’t respond on behalf of the nation and expect to be credible. Charity always begin at home, Sir!” “Gotta laugh Prince William saying ‘it is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour’. Yet you expected Meghan Markle, Archie and now Lili to endure. Hypocrite!”

Oooh now do the racist abuse aimed at Meghan Markle. *pulls up chair* https://t.co/LihEkLkW4X — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 12, 2021

Were you sickened by the racist abuse aimed at your sister in law, Meghan Markle for years? What your own blood nephew Archie? Your statement ='s Performative BS ???????? https://t.co/W80j3ahS5q — Katrina ????️????????️ (@dazzlegal) July 12, 2021

In fact, the Suits alum became so central to the conversation that her name began trending on the social media platform. Some joked about how the media would find a way to blame her for the loss:

British media trying to find a way to somehow blame England’s loss on Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/tQFaK0sXLD — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) July 11, 2021

The Daily Mail right now working out how to blame Englands penalty loss to Italy on Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/3pjSvd9oLk — Joshua Crawley (@AllHailTheVoid) July 11, 2021

Piers Morgan writing a column right now blaming Meghan Markle for that loss. — Shem (@Shem) July 11, 2021

Others pointed out that she was often accused of lying about the racism she experienced in the UK… which was clearly refuted by the racism against the English soccer players:

So after all these years of the English being angry at Meghan Markle for insinuating they are racist, they’ve finally decided to prove it themselves by shouting their racism from the rooftops over a football loss. — SB ???? (@sugabelly) July 12, 2021

But Meghan Markle was tripping when she called out the racism she experienced there, right? Mmkay. https://t.co/PTlXrLA5Vl pic.twitter.com/47cGN54MX7 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 12, 2021

and people thought meghan markle was capping about the racism pic.twitter.com/3takN4TqyA — .. (@samuelchibwe_) July 11, 2021

Most amusingly, some fans claimed that England’s loss was karma for how they treated the actress:

TODAY IN SHADE: Italians were spotted at the Euro 2020 final with England saying “Meghan [Markle] One Of Us.” pic.twitter.com/ToggneKG4U — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 12, 2021

Italy won the penalties and said that’s for treating Meghan Markle like shit right in front of Prince William and Kate Middletons face. Whew. Scenes. — Hakuna ???? (@HakunaTheFckNot) July 11, 2021

Until England does right with Meghan Markle and her children. They will not prosper! pic.twitter.com/gG6vEfITm1 — gregarious (@mistergeezy) July 11, 2021

We doubt Meghan would want anyone to suffer the kind of bullying she did over a sporting event. But it is fair to point out that the Royal Family didn’t come out against racism within their own ranks the way they did for their team. It’s not too late to defend your own family, William!

