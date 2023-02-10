Carrie & Aidan 4 Ever?? Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett Share Steamy Kiss While Filming And Just Like That!

Who’s ready to see Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw get back together?! Because it seems like they’re going to become a thing again in the second season of And Just Like That!

For those who don’t know, John Corbett’s Aidan was one of the main love interests for Sarah Jessica Parker’s character on the OG Sex and The City. He even showed up in the Sex and The City 2 to stir things up when he and Carrie crossed paths in Abu Dhabi and shared a kiss — even though she was with Mr. Big and Aidan had a wife. Following their little tryst, the door was seemingly closed on their romance for good. But with [SPOILER ALERT WE GUESS?] the death of Mr. Big in season one, it looks like things are heating up between them once again!

On Thursday, the And Just Like That Instagram account shared a picture of the pair nearly locking lips along with the caption:

“And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes.”

OMG!!!

But there’s more! Sarah and John were also caught sharing MORE smooches in front of Carrie’s New York City apartment while filming for the HBO Max series. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Considering Aidan isn’t wearing a wedding ring in the first snapshots, it’s safe to say that he is no longer married to his onscreen wife, Kathy. Also, we are definitely witnessing Aidan and Carrie rekindle their relationship this upcoming season! So exciting!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you want to see Aidan and Carrie together again in Season 2? Or do you hate the idea? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

