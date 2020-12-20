Girl Power! Watch Kristen Wiig & Dua Lipa Take Over Saturday Night Live!

The writers and actors at Saturday Night Live did it up in their final show before the Christmas holiday on Saturday night!

Kristen Wiig returned to the show where she spent so many years entertaining us every Saturday night, but this time as the star guest host! And Dua Lipa joined her as musical guest, making for a SUPER fun night on the show!

Related: Airline Passenger Dies During Flight After Showing COVID Symptoms On Board

Things kicked off with a cold open centering on a spoof of Vice President Mike Pence receiving his COVID vaccine (below):

And Kristen did her thing all night long, too, with her opening monologue most notably connecting with the audience:

Don’t overlook Dua Lipa’s two performances!

Here they are (below):

Love it!!!

And here are ALL the rest of the skits from last night’s super-funny show:

So much fun!

What’d U think, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]