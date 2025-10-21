Dua Lipa's Fiancé Callum Turner Reveals Couple's UNBELIEVABLE Meet-Cute Story -- But Does Anyone Believe It??

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are one of the hottest couples… well, on earth at the moment, probably. He’s a hunky, acclaimed British rising star, she’s Dua freakin’ Lipa. It’s an It Couple made in heaven… But how did they meet??

Well, if you want to find out how to meet your equal in a cute and sexy way… maybe totally ignore this story! Because it’s so UNBELIEVABLY cute, a big fraction of the fans out there don’t believe it!

Callum spoke to The Sunday Times for an interview over the weekend and revealed how the smokin’ hot couple — whose whirlwind romance saw them dance across international hot spots for a year and end up cozy and betrothed in sweaters last Christmas — met for the first time. He says they were simply having drinks before a mutual friend’s birthday party when they struck up a conversation — and it was instant chemistry!

But it wasn’t all about biceps curling a martini glass or furtive eye looks. No, there was an element of fate added in! The Green Room alum recalls:

“We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy.”

The same book? Yeah, that’s crazy alright… He continued:

“It’s called Trust [by Hernán Díaz] and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’”

Wow! What a coincidence!

But if you don’t buy that part, you definitely won’t believe his witty riposte:

“I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.'”

And then he smiled his same roguish smile at the interviewer, apparently. And OK, sure, yes, it’s hot as hell. But did this really happen?? Come on, now!

Callum clearly doesn’t even think it’s that far-fetched as he added the embellishment to the end of the story:

“In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I’m like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don’t worry. And that was really the first [moment].”

BRO! YOU ARE IN THE MOVIE VERSION OF THIS ALREADY! Seriously, who has this kind of James Bond repartee IRL??

Most folks just swooned at how suave he was, how it all seemed so perfect and meant-to-be. But the cynical set ain’t bitin’! Plenty of commenters were sus — and had to share:

“reading the same book on the first date is a meet-cute that sounds too perfect to be random” “I’m taking ‘things that didn’t happen’ for 100” “all fun and games until she realized he stalked/copied her to make her think its a coincidence and a matchmade in heaven” “I can’t prove it but I know he staged it” “he rehearsed that line in the mirror there’s no way “

Ha! We’re dying over here at these!

But we should say, we may sometimes be cynical, but we do believe in love, too, so… We buy it!

