Dua Lipa Brings The Hottest Accessory To The Met Gala -- Fiancé Callum Turner & The Ring He Gave Her!

Dua Lipa Met Gala red carpet 2025

Oh, they are SERIOUS serious!

Dua Lipa brought it to Met Gala 2025 red carpet. And by “it” we mean her one true pairing, apparently! Not many celeb couples chose to hit the carpet together, but Dua clearly felt confident Callum Turner was going to make her look good!

And you know what? She was right! Making their red carpet debut at the Met was a great idea, as it turns out!

Callum was the perfect support, wearing a double breasted black Louis Vuitton suit over a pearl shirt and tie. Immaculate but not too flashy. After all, he’s the band — the jewel of the evening is Dua. And she shined alright! Her all-black Chanel fit made sure of that!

She was covered in diamonds — around her finger, around her neck, AND around her mid-section. The latter were diamond-shaped cutouts on a tight bodice. Even her sheer black gloves sparkled with crystals of some kind. Her tail was covered in feathers, with more sheer black gown underneath. For her hair, she went with a chic femme fatale updo!

They really do look ready for a night out on the town in 2025 or 1925. Gorg!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025 16:39pm PDT

