SNL Brings Us The Boss, The COVID Vaccine, Dionne Warwick's Social Media Resurgence, & More!

Sometimes the truth hurts!

And while the coronavirus pandemic and its associated vaccine developments are nothing to laugh at, well, there’s just nothing left to do at this point. Thankfully, Saturday Night Live took it upon themselves this week to make a statement with a particularly memorable COVID-19 vaccine cold open segment to kick off last night’s show!

Last night’s episode of the funny New York City-based sketch comedy show went for it straight out of the gate, with a hilarious (and pointed) cold open featuring portrayals of infectious disease specialists Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

The two doctors — played on the show by actresses Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner — joined a pretend CNN show featuring a phony Wolf Blitzer. Talking to, um, Wolf, they described the vaccine roll-out and their plan to get it across America over the next few months. As you can see, it was both funny and very pointed (below):

And they weren’t done having some fun with coronavirus-related topics, either! Ch-ch-check out this hilarious coronavirus holiday segment (below), too:

Can we talk about Dionne Warwick‘s stunning social media resurgence? It seems like she’s all over online right now, everywhere you turn! And she’s even starting to feud in real life with some pretty big names, too! (Looking at you, Wendy Williams!)

Anyways, good on SNL for picking that up and running with it here:

Wanna see Questlove slap Pete Davidson during SNL‘s “Rap Roundtable” segment?!

There’s no joke there, that really happened! Watch it all go down:

Wow! On an attention-getting night for many reasons, that moment was one that stole the show — and surprised us! Definitely didn’t expect that to go down!

Timothée Chalamet was in town to host last night’s show, BTW, and he did a very good job. Here’s his opening monologue to lead things off:

And of course the other guest alongside Chalamet was none other than The Boss!

Bruce Springsteen was in the house with The E Street Band, and he was doing his thing like he has for so long now.

Ch-ch-check out one of his live performances, of Ghosts, here:

And here’s the band’s second performance, this time coming through with I’ll See You In My Dreams:

The show also did their thing by spoofing some legendary Christmas car commercials:

And by having a little fun with the NFL‘s New York Jets who, heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, were sitting at 0-12 so far this year:

Here’s more fun from the random skit department:

And a welcome spoof of all these endless holiday baking shows that we can’t stop watching (but also sometimes secretly love to hate! Just saying!):

Ahhhh, and then there was the Weekend Update. A four-parter on this fine evening, SNL came through with plenty of politics and a few laughs even beyond Donald Trump‘s expense, too:

Love it!

