R.I.P.

Savannah Chrisley Mourns The Sudden Loss Of Her Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles In Heartbreaking Tribute

Savannah Chrisley Mourns The Sudden Loss Of Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles: 'Heaven Gained The Most Beautiful Angel'

Savannah Chrisley is heartbroken over the tragic death of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles.

As we previously reported, the 29-year-old former professional hockey player died on early Saturday morning in a motorcycle accident in Nashville. According to the Nashville Police Department, the crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. after Nic ran through a stop sign and crashed into the driver’s side of a BMW. Cops say the order driver stopped after the accident, and neither of them was impaired. The real estate agent was then transported to a local hospital, where he sadly passed away. Just awful. He was so young…

Since the heartbreaking news broke, Savannah – who had been in an on-and-off relationship with Nick for years – took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to him. She first shared a video of the pair kissing along with the words:

“I’m still hoping you respond to my text.”

Heartbreaking. The 26-year-old reality star later shared a picture of them together on the beach, writing:

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you.’ … please send me a sign that you’re OK … Maybe it’ll be thru a ham and cheese crepe … or pasta with white sauce … or maybe your favorite carrot cake. We loved hard…and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”

Savannah Chrisley's tribute to ex Nic Kerdiles
(c) Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

And Savannah wasn’t the only one from the Chrisley family to speak out. Her brother, Chase Chrisley, also took to IG Stories to share a bunch of photos of him and Nic. In one picture, he expressed:

“Doesn’t feel real… lost a brother today.. i know God has a plan but man i don’t understand it today. Fly high my brother and rest easy.”

Chase Chrisley's tribute to ex Nic Kerdiles
(c) Chase Chrisley/Instagram

Her half-brother, Kyle Chrisley, then posted a snapshot of him, Nic, Todd Chrisley, and Grayson Chrisley, writing:

“There are really no words. Nic was killed early this morning in a motorcycle accident. It’s devastating for our family and my heart aches for his. Nic was a good soul all the way around. He was incredibly hard-working and was always there for you. He wasn’t just Savannah’s ex-fiancé, he was a part of our family. My daddy loved him, my nanny adored him and I know Savannah is beside herself. It’s just absolutely heartbreaking. Please pray for comfort for everyone that knew him and loved him.”

This must be such a hard loss for the Chrisley family and Nic’s loved ones. We continue to keep them in our thoughts during this tough time. Reactions to the tributes? Let us know…

[Image via Nic Kerdiles/Instagram, Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]

Sep 24, 2023 08:19am PDT

