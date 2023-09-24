Savannah Chrisley Mourns The Sudden Loss Of Her Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles In Heartbreaking Tribute

Savannah Chrisley is heartbroken over the tragic death of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles.

As we previously reported, the 29-year-old former professional hockey player died on early Saturday morning in a motorcycle accident in Nashville. According to the Nashville Police Department, the crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. after Nic ran through a stop sign and crashed into the driver’s side of a BMW. Cops say the order driver stopped after the accident, and neither of them was impaired. The real estate agent was then transported to a local hospital, where he sadly passed away. Just awful. He was so young…

Since the heartbreaking news broke, Savannah – who had been in an on-and-off relationship with Nick for years – took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to him. She first shared a video of the pair kissing along with the words:

“I’m still hoping you respond to my text.”

Heartbreaking. The 26-year-old reality star later shared a picture of them together on the beach, writing:

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you.’ … please send me a sign that you’re OK … Maybe it’ll be thru a ham and cheese crepe … or pasta with white sauce … or maybe your favorite carrot cake. We loved hard…and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”

And Savannah wasn’t the only one from the Chrisley family to speak out. Her brother, Chase Chrisley, also took to IG Stories to share a bunch of photos of him and Nic. In one picture, he expressed:

“Doesn’t feel real… lost a brother today.. i know God has a plan but man i don’t understand it today. Fly high my brother and rest easy.”

Her half-brother, Kyle Chrisley, then posted a snapshot of him, Nic, Todd Chrisley, and Grayson Chrisley, writing:

“There are really no words. Nic was killed early this morning in a motorcycle accident. It’s devastating for our family and my heart aches for his. Nic was a good soul all the way around. He was incredibly hard-working and was always there for you. He wasn’t just Savannah’s ex-fiancé, he was a part of our family. My daddy loved him, my nanny adored him and I know Savannah is beside herself. It’s just absolutely heartbreaking. Please pray for comfort for everyone that knew him and loved him.”

This must be such a hard loss for the Chrisley family and Nic’s loved ones. We continue to keep them in our thoughts during this tough time. Reactions to the tributes? Let us know…

