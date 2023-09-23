Savannah Chrisley’s Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Dead At 29

Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles has died at the age of 29.

According to TMZ, the Nashville Police Department revealed the former hockey player passed away on Saturday from injuries he sustained from a motorcycle accident at around 3:30 a.m. Nic had run through a stop sign in a residential area north of central Nashville and hit the driver’s side of a BMW.

The outlet reported that the other driver immediately stopped to check on Nic. The real estate agent was then transported to a local hospital, where he died. Cops said there were no signs of impairment from either Nic or the other driver. Several hours before the accident, Nic had posted a picture of himself on Instagram Stories that showed him on his motorcycle. He captioned the photo, “Night rider.” See (below):

Such sad news…

As you may know, Nic gained prominence after he was featured on Chrisley Knows Best while he was dating Savannah. They began a relationship in 2017 before getting engaged a year later. However, they ended up calling it quits in 2020. While the pair reconciled in April of 2021, it was short-lived.

At this time, Savannah has not reacted to the news of Nic’s death. But following the news, Nic received a tribute from his former NHL team, the Anaheim Ducks. They tweeted:

“We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

We’re keeping Savannah and the family in our thoughts during this tough time. Rest in peace, Nic…

[Image via Savannah Chrisley/Instagram, Chrisley Knows Best/YouTube]