OMG! Scheana Shay Almost Gets Bit By King's Guard Horse During London Trip!

Scheana Shay almost had a little mishap during her trip to London last month!

The Vanderpump Rules alum was nearly one of those tourists who got bit by the King’s Guard horse, according to a video posted to TikTok this week! In the clip, Scheana is seen walking up to the animal before spinning around to face the camera, flipping her hair, and striking a pose. Well, her actions appeared to disturb the horse because it moved toward the 39-year-old reality star to nibble at her arm! OMG!

Related: Scheana Shay Claims ‘Rude’ Candace Cameron Bure ‘Wasn’t Very Nice’ To Her!

Fortunately, Scheana didn’t get hurt. As soon as she felt the horse near her, she let out a yelp, stumbled forward, and got out of the way quickly. Phew! Check out the video (below):

We’re glad Scheana is OK! But it’s important to point out that there are visible signs in the area warning visitors what could happen if you get too close or touch the horse! It reads:

“BEWARE. Horses may kick or bite. Don’t touch the horse. Thank you.”

And DEFINITELY be careful about big sudden movements! Clearly, Scheana was a little too close for comfort in the horse’s eyes! We bet she won’t make that mistake again the next time she’s in London!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]