Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Police Monitoring Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Shows Now After Terror Attack Scare In Vienna! Why Prince William's Reaction To Princess Catherine's Cancer Diagnosis Was Even More Heartbreaking Than We Realized Princess Catherine Confronted Royal In-Laws -- Insisting She Be Allowed to Follow THESE 'Fundamental Life Rules' Princess Catherine's Request For Friends To Stop Calling Her Kate Backfired In The Most 'Humorous' Way -- Here's Why!!  How Princess Catherine Is Ignoring ‘Drama’ & Prioritizing Her Family Instead Amid Cancer Battle! The Move Harry & Meghan Can Make Right Now To Outshine Royal Family, Per Expert  I LOVE Charli XCX, But... Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Talk Protecting Kids From Online Bullying In First Joint TV Interview Since Oprah!  Princess Catherine Almost REFUSED Princess Of Wales Title To Avoid 'Stressful' Comparisons To Diana! Here's What Changed Her Mind! Josh Hartnett Reveals The Heart-Shattering Reason He Likes Raising His Kids In The UK Why Prince Harry’s Relationship With King Charles Is At A 'New Low' -- DETAILS! Trans Controversy At The Olympics! Adele Madness! Tom Cruise Is Still Awful! Elon Musk Is Too! And More! | The Perez Hilton Show

Vanderpump Rules

OMG! Scheana Shay Almost Gets Bit By King's Guard Horse During London Trip!

Scheana Shay Almost Gets Bit By King's Guard Horse!

Scheana Shay almost had a little mishap during her trip to London last month!

The Vanderpump Rules alum was nearly one of those tourists who got bit by the King’s Guard horse, according to a video posted to TikTok this week! In the clip, Scheana is seen walking up to the animal before spinning around to face the camera, flipping her hair, and striking a pose. Well, her actions appeared to disturb the horse because it moved toward the 39-year-old reality star to nibble at her arm! OMG!

Related: Scheana Shay Claims ‘Rude’ Candace Cameron Bure ‘Wasn’t Very Nice’ To Her!

Fortunately, Scheana didn’t get hurt. As soon as she felt the horse near her, she let out a yelp, stumbled forward, and got out of the way quickly. Phew! Check out the video (below):

@kingsguardlondonsites

#kingsguard

♬ original sound – KingsGuardLondonSites

We’re glad Scheana is OK! But it’s important to point out that there are visible signs in the area warning visitors what could happen if you get too close or touch the horse! It reads:

“BEWARE. Horses may kick or bite. Don’t touch the horse. Thank you.”

And DEFINITELY be careful about big sudden movements! Clearly, Scheana was a little too close for comfort in the horse’s eyes! We bet she won’t make that mistake again the next time she’s in London!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 09, 2024 10:54am PDT

Share This