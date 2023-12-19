Scheana Shay Now DENIES Kissing Tom Schwartz! What?!

Did Scheana Shay make out with Tom Schwartz or not? That’s the big question Vanderpump Rules fans are stuck on following her recent confusing posts!

For those who haven’t seen the shocking trailer for the upcoming Season 11, Schwartz told Lala Kent he “made out with Scheana in Vegas,” and “no one” knew about it, not even his ex-wife Katie Maloney. Considering the 41-year-old reality star had been with her for 12 years before their divorce, the makeout session most likely happened while they were still married. Yikes!!! What a reveal!

Related: Exes Schwartz & Katie Maloney Dated Singer Tori Keeth At The Same Time!

Following the bombshell confession, Scheana was not too thrilled about the secret coming out. She even told fans the kiss was “supposed to go to the grave.” However, the podcast host did temper expectations by saying “it’s not exactly what you think” before telling everyone to “stay tuned!” It seemed like Scheana confirmed something happened between her and Schwartz. It was just more complicated than a steamy snog?

But now she appears to be backtracking on her statement! When a fan asked her why she “kissed Schwartz in Vegas,” Scheana fired back on X (Twitter):

“I didn’t….”

Huh??! See the post (below):

Is she now trying to deny the kiss — despite previously being upset about the secret coming out? Why would Schwartz tell Lala they made out if it never happened? Who isn’t telling the truth here?! Ugh! We need the entire story, but must wait until the new season drops next year sadly. Well, unless Schwartz or Scheana want to take to social media to spill the tea!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Bravo/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]