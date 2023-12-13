Vanderpump Rules Triangle! Exes Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Dated Singer Tori Keeth AT THE SAME TIME!

Move over, Scandoval! There’s a new love triangle in town!

Exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are now going after the same woman! The new trailer for Vanderpump Rules‘ upcoming season revealed the former husband and wife are in a love triangle with singer-songwriter Tori Keeth! OMG!

The new mystery woman with bright pink hair appeared somewhat out of the blue in the teaser as she was spotted making out with both Bravo personalities! After admitting she has a “crush” on the divorced couple, the Something About Her sandwich shop co-owner quipped, “may the best man win.” Hah!

Ch-ch-check out the clip if you haven’t seen it yet (below)!

Looks like Schwartz is really coming for Tom Sandoval‘s title as the most problematic Tom on Bravo! He’s gonna be mixed up in SO much drama this year. LOLz!

But back to the point. Who is this Tori girl anyway? The US Sun dig some digging and learned she’s been pals with Scheana Shay for years. The Lovesick artist even performed at the latter’s wedding to Brock Davies! That means she was there when Schwartz kissed Rachel Leviss last season! Plus, it also appears that Kristen Doute has been supportive of her music career, too!

Speaking of the former SUR waitress, the 24-year-old was very much on #TeamScheana after Rachel claimed she sustained a black eye when her co-star punched her during a trip to the Big Apple as the affair was exposed. After calling the Arizona native “disgusting” for the alleged lie, she blasted her for trying to “f**k with Scheana’s life” by making up the claims in “sad attempts to take the heat off of [her] despicable actions.” We see why the producers wanted her on the cast — she obviously won’t shy away from speaking her mind!!

And while the Seattle native hasn’t been on Bravo airwaves before, she’s actually very used to the camera! Her IMDb shows she’s been on Henry Danger, The Message, and American-Born Chinese, among a few other acting credits. Cool!

While we have no clue who she picked in the love triangle, she’s previously dated artist Kyson Facer in 2018 and Matt Soto from 2019 to 2020. After that split, she came out as bi on Twitter, per the outlet, and often posts about wanting a girlfriend. That said, it is believed that she’s currently single. So, we’ll see who wins her heart on the show! Who are you placing have your bets on, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]