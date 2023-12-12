Tom Schwartz & Scheana Shay’s Makeout Secret Was ‘Supposed To Go To The Grave’??!

Scheana Shay isn’t too happy about her big secret being revealed!

In case you missed it, the trailer for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules dropped — and boy, it was a doozy! A bombshell confession took front and center, and we’re not talking about another rumor of infidelity involving Tom Sandoval. Nope, the big reveal had to do with the other Tom!

Tom Schwartz told Lala Kent he secretly made out with Scheana during a trip to Las Vegas! He said:

“I’ve cheated. I was a makeout slut. Made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that.”

Related: Ariana Madix Thinks Fans Might Turn Against Her This VPR Season!



The revelation came as a shock to Lala and viewers alike. Considering Schwartz was with ex-wife Katie Maloney for 12 years, there’s a strong chance this makeout session happened while they were still together. Granted, we still don’t know the full details — or timeline — yet! And according to Scheana, their makeout session was never supposed to be revealed. But unfortunately for her, Schwartz has a big mouth. Besides, doesn’t she know that what happens in Vegas does not always stay in Vegas — especially with the VPR group? Not to mention, all secrets come out eventually. Just ask Sandoval!!

When Everything Iconic podcast host Danny Pellegrino asked why everyone is “just now finding out” about the kiss, she hopped in the comments section to fire back:

“Things that were supposed to go to the grave. BUT it’s not exactly what you think… Stay tuned!”

What?! What does that mean, Scheana?! Swipe to see the message (below):

We’re counting down the days now to (hopefully) learn the full story about what happened between Scheana and Schwartz!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)…

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]